Kevin James and Christina Ricci’s ‘Guns Up’ Locks in December Streaming Premiere at Paramount+ | Exclusive

Kevin James and Christina Ricci’s “Guns Up” movie has found its streaming home, months after the action comedy film’s theatrical and PVOD release this past summer.

Paramount+ exclusively confirmed to TheWrap that the James, Ricci-led flick will premiere on its streamer on Dec. 1.

Per the film’s official logline, “Guns Up” stars James stars as “Ray Hayes, an ex-cop and devoted husband and father living a dangerous double life as a mob enforcer.”

“On the verge of leaving ‘The Family’ to make his dream of opening a diner with his wife Alice (Ricci) a reality, Ray’s ‘one last job’ takes a disastrous turn,” the description continues. “With his plans unraveling and the mob closing in, Ray scrambles to protect his family and find a way out, all while navigating the darkly funny absurdity of the criminal world he’s desperate to escape.”

“Guns Up” was written and directed by Edward Drake, who also produced the film alongside Jeffrey Greenstein, Jon Keeyes, Mandi Murro, J. J. Nugent and Tobias Weymar.

In addition to James and Ricci, the film also stars Luis Guzmán, Melissa Leo, Maximillian Osinski, Keana Marie and Leo Easton Kelly.

Following its summer release, “Guns Up” received a number of glowing reviews, with many applauding the film as a “fun” addition to the action comedy genre.

November appears to be a packed month for James, who also saw the release of his other action comedy film, “Playdate,” arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

“Guns Up” will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 1, 2025.