Meet the Cast of ‘Dance Moms: New Era’ | Photos

“Dance Moms” is back like you’ve never seen it before. Miss Glo and her Studio Bleu Junior Elites are ready to dominate as the team to beat in the competitive dance landscape.

“Dance Moms: New Era” brings the reality favorite to Hulu, and it follows a brand new team, studio, and coach. The decorated dance teacher, Miss Glo, will fill the shoes of Abby Lee Miller as she trains the next generation of dynamic dancers at her studio, Studio Bleu, in Ashburn, Va. Her team consists of eight highly skilled dancers, ages 8 to 13.



Though they may be young, these dancers are far from inexperienced. This group includes Broadway stars, national title holders and even entrepreneurs.

Keep reading to meet the tiny dancers and their mothers who will lead “Dance Moms: New Era”:

Miss Glo

Coach Glo Hampton must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist. Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics? (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Gloria Hampton, referred to as Miss Glo, has a long legacy of training superstars. She won Star Dance Alliance Teacher of the Year in 2022. Her students have danced professionally worldwide on Broadway, in music videos, on world tours and even with the Radio City Rockettes.

The beloved dance coach has been a teacher at Studio Bleu in Ashburn, Va. for years and even appeared on the original series back in 2013. She and her daughter Kaeli Ware joined as replacements in Season 3, but only lasted two episodes. After being kicked off of the ALDC team, the mother-daughter duo returned later in the season as competitors. They competed with Glo’s Studio Bleu and won first place. Kaeli now dances full-time with a prestigious ballet company, Ballet West.

Ashlan (11) and Lisa

“Dance Moms: New Era” cast members Ashlan and her mother Lisa (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Ashlan has trained at Studio Bleu for six years under the watchful eye of Miss Glo. Her talent and dedication have earned her numerous scholarships and awards at dance competitions. Her mother Lisa calls herself a part-time dance mom, part-time soccer mom and part-time digital advertiser.

Audrey (13) and Tammi

“Dance Moms: New Era” cast members Audrey and her mother Tammi (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Audrey has trained with Miss Glo since she was four years old. The young dancer already has an illustrious career and made her Broadway debut in “The Music Man” alongside Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in 2022. She also holds multiple regional and national titles with the dance competition Star Dance Alliance. Her mother, Tammi, was a teacher herself but traded in her classroom of students to homeschool her own daughter.

Bellatrix (11) and Roxce

“Dance Moms: New Era” cast members Bellatrix and her mother Roxce (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Bellatrix’s mom, Roxce, said her daughter has been dancing since she was in her womb. Bellatrix started training with Miss Glo at five and is known for her flexibility. Roxce said she’s a dedicated dance mom and that the support of a “close-knit” family is invaluable for her and her daughter’s success.

Isabella “Smiley” (10) and Domenica

“Dance Moms: New Era” cast members Isabella “Smiley” and her mother Domenica (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Isabella, otherwise known as“Smiley,” moved to Virginia from Miami to train more competitively under the expertise of Miss Glo. Since joining her competitive dance team at age six, the dancer has earned multiple titles and scholarships. Smiley splits her time between Virginia and New York to model for top brands like Vineyard Vines and Nike. Her mother, Domenica, raises two daughters, who love dance and gymnastics. Domenica understands the passion and dedication to your sport at a young age because she raced competitively and had a near-Olympic track career in Ecuador.

Leilah Bell (10) and Leslie

“Dance Moms: New Era” cast members Leilah Bell and her mother Leslie (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Leilah has danced since she was three but joined Studio Bleu to train at a higher level at five years old. At age seven Leilah performed her first solo and became an SDA Nationals finalist. She has since won numerous titles for her solo performances. Her mother, Leslie, is a working mom with three kids but said she “won’t miss a chance to see her baby shine.”

Lily (11) and Corinne

“Dance Moms: New Era” cast member Lily and her mother Corinne (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Lily has been training in various styles of dance since she was three years old. Known for her emotional storytelling and ability to connect with audiences, she has earned titles such as National Miss Nexstar and 1st Overall Advanced Soloist in addition to numerous other titles, scholarships and first-place wins. At eleven years old, the dancer is also an ambassador for Dance Hope Cure, raising awareness for childhood cancer, and is set to launch her own dancewear line with Oh La La Dancewear next year. Her mom, Corinne, had a decades-long career in digital marketing but has since transitioned to support her daughter’s dance career full-time.

Gina (11) and Jing

“Dance Moms: New Era” cast members Gina and her mother Jing (Credit: Heather Sten/A+E Networks)

Gina started dancing at six years old and, for the last two years, has participated in the New York City Dance Alliance Outstanding Dancer Competition where she placed among the top dancers in the nation. Gina also received the Dance Artistry award two years in a row. Her mother Jing said that dancing can benefit a child’s temperament and physical beauty. The dance mom added that dance training at a high level builds discipline and persistence.

Mina (8) and Min

At eight years old, Mina is the youngest member of the Bleu Junior Elites team. She began dancing at four and dreams of one day becoming a professional ballerina. Her mother Min is an IT professional and says she brings the same energy and precision to her daughter’s dance journey.

All ten episodes of “Dance Moms: New Era” are available to stream on Hulu.