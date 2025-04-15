‘The Life of Chuck’ Trailer Will Make You Cry, Even if You Have No Idea What’s Going On

“The Life of Chuck” is almost ready to be unveiled.

The movie, based on a Stephen King short story of the same name, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it won the coveted People’s Choice Award, which has historically foretold the Best Picture Oscar winner. But, after Neon picked up the movie, they slotted it for a summer 2025 release (they had eventual Best Picture-winning “Anora” to worry about, after all).

Now, “The Life of Chuck’s” release date is nearing and Neon has a new, heart-tugging trailer. Watch it below.

Wondering what “The Life of Chuck” is about? Here’s the official synopsis: “From the hearts and minds of Stephen King and Mike Flanagan comes ‘The Life of Chuck,’ the extraordinary story of an ordinary man. This unforgettable, genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles ‘Chuck’ Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.” The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly and Kate Siegel and is narrated by Nick Offerman.

To say anything more about the plot, which was adapted from a 2020 story collected in “If It Bleeds,” would be to ruin some of the majestic wonder of “The Life of Chuck.” Plus, Flanagan has a stellar history working from King material, having already adapted “Gerald’s Game” and “Doctor Sleep,” both two of the very best adaptations of King’s prose. Flanagan is also in pre-production on a television series based on “Carrie,” and is whittling away at an ambitious “Dark Tower” adaptation (both for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service).

“The Life of Chuck” marks Flanagan’s first feature in more than five years, after spending much of that time working on various series for Netflix, including “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass,” both of which he directed every episode of — so it’s good to have him back.

The movie won raves out of Toronto (there’s a snippet of TheWrap’s review in the trailer) and it looks like the kind of life-affirming drama that we could really use right now.

“The Life of Chuck” opens exclusively in theaters on June 6.