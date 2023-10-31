89 Films Enter International Race at 96th Academy Awards

Oscar voters in the Best International Feature Film category have received their group assignments for this year’s initial round of voting, with 89 films included on the seven lists that the Academy has sent to members.

The lists, which were obtained by TheWrap, include presumed favorites “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom), “The Taste of Things” (France), “The Promised Land” (Denmark) and “Perfect Days” (Japan), along with a number of documentaries, among them Estonia’s “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” Brazil’s “Pictures of Ghosts” and Ukraine’s “20 Days in Mariupol.”

The 89 films are four short of the record of 93 qualifying films in the category. The list of group assignments does not make up the Academy’s official list of eligible films; it’s possible that assigned films might still fail to qualify before first-round voting begins on Dec. 18. For the most part, though, films that are included in the group assignments do qualify in the category.

The official and final list of qualified films is expected to be released in early December.

Below is the list of films that were included among the seven groups to which voters were randomly assigned. Each group contains 12 or 13 films, and a member must see all of the films from his or her group for their ballot to count. (They are also free to see any films they’d like from outside their group.)

This year’s system was a slight change from last year’s, in which the eligible films were separated into 11 groups, with only eight or nine films in each group. With fewer, larger groups, members will have to see more films in order to vote.

Currently, 59 of the 89 films are in the Academy Screening Room for the Best International Feature Film category, with additional titles added on a weekly basis. High-profile films that are not in the screening room include “The Zone of Interest,” “Society of the Snow,” “The Breaking Ice,” “The Teacher’s Lounge” and “The Promised Land.”

The list does not include a few films that were announced as being submitted to the Oscar race, including Hong Kong’s “A Light Never Goes Out,” Kyrgyzstan’s “This Is What I Remember” and Tajikistan’s “Melody.”

Albania: “Alexander,” Ardit Sadiku

Argentina: “The Delinquents,” Rodrigo Moreno

Armenia: “Amerikatsi,” Michael A. Goorjian

Australia: “Shayda,” Noora Niasari

Austria: “Vera,” Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel

Bangladesh: “No Ground Beneath the Feet,” Mohammad Rabby Mridha

Belgium: “Omen (Agure),” Baloji

Bhutan: “The Monk and the Gun,” Pawo Choyning Dorji

Bolivia: “The Visitor,” Martin Boulocq

Bosnia & Herzegovina: “Excursion,” Una Gunjak

Brazil: “Pictures of Ghosts,” Kleber Mendonca Filho

Bulgaria: “Blaga’s Lessons,” Stephan Komandarev

Burkina Faso: “Sira,” Apolline Traore

Cameroon: “Half Heaven,” Enah Johnscott

Canada: “Rojek,” Zayne Akyoi

Chile: “The Settlers,” Felipe Galvez Haberle

China: “The Wandering Earth II,” Frant Gwo

Colombia: “Un Varon,” Fabian Hernandez Alvarado

Costa Rica: “I Have Electric Dreams,” Valentine Maurel

Croatia: “Traces,” Dubravka Turic

Cuba: “Nelsito’s World,” Fernando Perez

Czech Republic: “Brothers,” Tomas Masin

Denmark: “The Promised Land,” Nikolaj Arcel

Dominican Republic: “Cuarencena,” David Maler

Egypt: “Voy! Voy! Voy!” Omar Hilal

Estonia: “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” Anna Hints

Finland: “Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismaki

France: “The Taste of Things,” Tran Anh Hung

Georgia: “Citizen Saint,” Tinatin Kajrishvili

Germany: “The Teacher’s Lounge,” Ilker Catak

Greece: “Behind the Haystacks,” Asimina Proedrou

Hungary: “Four Souls of Coyote,” Aron Gauder

Iceland: “Godland,” Hiynur Palmason

India: “2018,” Jude Anthany Joseph

Indonesia: “Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak

Iran: “The Night Guardian,” Reza Mikarimi

Iraq: “Hanging Gardens,” Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Ireland: “In the Shadow of Beirut,” Stephen Gerard Kelly & Garry Keane

Israel: “Seven Blessings,” Ayelet Mehahemi

Italy: “Io Capitano,” Matteo Garrone

Japan: “Perfect Days,” Wim Wenders

Jordan: “Inshallah a Boy,” Amjad Al-Rasheed

Kenya: “Mvera,” Daudi Anguka

Latvia: “My Freedom,” Ilze Kunga-Melgaile

Lithuania: “Slow,” Marija Kavtaradze

Luxembourg: “The Last Ashes,” Loic Tanson

Malaysia: “Tiger Stripes,” Amanda Nell Eu

Mexico: “Totem,” Lila Aviles

Moldova: “Thunders,” Ioane Bobeica

Mongolia: “City of Wind,” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Montenegro: “Sirin,” Senad Sahmanovic

Morocco: “The Mother of All Lies,” Asmae El Moudir

Namibia: “Under the Hanging Tree,” Perivi Katjavivi

Nepal: “Halkara,” Bikram Sapkota

Netherlands: “Sweet Dreams,” Ena Sendijarevic

Nigeria: “Mami Wata,” C.J. Obasi

North Macedonia: “Housekeeping for Beginners,” Goran Stolevski

Norway: “Songs of Earth,” Margreth Olin

Pakistan: “In Flames,” Zarrar Kahn

Palestine: “Bye Bye Tiberias,” Lina Soualem

Panama: “Tito, Margot & Me,” Mercedes Arias, Delfina Vidal

Paraguay: “The Last Runway 2, Commando Yaguarete,” Armando Aquino, Mauricio Rial

Peru: “The Erection of Toribio Bardelli,” Adrian Saba

Philippines: “The Missing,” Carl Joseph Papa

Poland: “The Peasants,” DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman

Portugal: “Bad Living,” Joao Canijo

Romania: “Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World,” Radu Jude

Saudi Arabia: “Alhamour H.A.,” Abdulelah Alqurashi

Senegal: “Banel y Adama,” Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Serbia: “The Duke and the Poet,” Milorad Milinkovic

Singapore: “The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen

Slovakia: “Photophobia,” Ivan Ostrochovsky, Pavol Pakarcik

Slovenia: “Riders,” Dominik Mencej

South Africa: “Music Is My Life – Dr. Joseph Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo,” Mpumi Mbele

South Korea: “Concrete Utopia,” Um Tae-hwa

Spain: “Society of the Snow,” J.A. Bayona

Sudan: “Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

Sweden: “Opponent,” Milad Alami

Switzerland: “Thunder,” Carmen Jaquier

Taiwan: “Marry My Dead Body,“ Cheng Wei-hao

Thailand: “Not Friends,” Atta Hemwadee

Tunisia: “Four Daughters,“ Kaother Ben Hania

Turkey: “About Dry Grasses,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Ukraine: “20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov

United Kingdom: “The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Uruguay: “Family Album,” Guillermo Rocamora

Venezuela: “The Shadow of the Sun,” Miguel Angel Ferrer

Vietnam: “Glorious Ashes,” Bui Thac Chuyen

Yemen: “The Burdened,” Amr Gamal