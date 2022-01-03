The third season of “9-1-1: Lone Star” kicks off with a wild ice storm, and Rob Lowe’s Captain Owen Strand is tired of the universe offering him signs in an exclusive sneak peek from the premiere episode.

In the first episode of the new season, titled “The Big Chill,” an unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin and a variety of weather-related emergencies, and in this clip from the episode Captain Strange and his dog Buttercup are out in the cold when they come across an injured man who needs help.

The episode – which airs Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox – also finds Owen dealing with the fallout of the 126 closing as Tommy, T.K. and Gillian settle into new employment and Judd and Grace prepare for the birth of their first baby.

Check out the clip in the video above. “9-1-1: Lone Star” also stars Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake; Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand; Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder; Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder; Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani; Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland; Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes; Julian Works as Mateo Chavez; Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian. Billy Burke and Julie Benz serve as guest stars.