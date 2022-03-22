But the Fox hit couldn’t overcome ”NCIS“ as CBS won the day in viewers

But Fox couldn’t draw enough to beat CBS in viewership. The network’s O.G. “NCIS” scored 6.7 million total viewers, making it the most-watched show of the night.

The spring premiere of Fox’s “9-1-1” scored the highest primetime rating on Monday night with a 0.8 among the 18-49 demographic, helping the network also secure the overall top-rated spot.

NBC also debuted its latest competition series, “American Song Contest,” to a solid 0.4 rating and 2.5 million total viewers, keeping steady with the numbers put up by the predecessor in the 8 p.m. timeslot, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, while CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million.

ABC and CBS tied for second in ratings with a 0.6. Fox was second in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million.

On Fox, the midseason premiere of “9-1-1” earned a 0.8 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which now airs an hour later to accommodate its predecessor, received a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million total viewers.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” had a 0.6 rating and 5.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.5 rating and 5.4 million total viewers. “NCIS” drew a 0.6 rating and 6.7 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” got a 0.5 rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million. “American Idol” scored a 0.7 rating and 5.3 million total viewers at 8. At 10, “The Good Doctor” had a 0.4 rating and 3.8 million total viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.5 million. The premiere of “American Song Contest” kicked off with a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 8. At 10, “Endgame” got a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 498,000. “All American” got a 0.2 rating and 577,000 total viewers at 8. At 9, “All American: Homecoming” drew a 0.1 rating and 419,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.6 and in total viewers with 1.9 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.6 rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.6 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.6 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in Spanish-language ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 rating and 794,000 total viewers.