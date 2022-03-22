Fox

‘9-1-1’ Spring Premiere Answers the Call to Top Monday Night Ratings

by | March 22, 2022 @ 3:12 PM

But the Fox hit couldn’t overcome ”NCIS“ as CBS won the day in viewers

The spring premiere of Fox’s “9-1-1” scored the highest primetime rating on Monday night with a 0.8 among the 18-49 demographic, helping the network also secure the overall top-rated spot.

But Fox couldn’t draw enough to beat CBS in viewership. The network’s O.G. “NCIS” scored 6.7 million total viewers, making it the most-watched show of the night.

Katie Campione

