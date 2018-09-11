Go Pro Today

9 Stars Who Have Been 9/11 Conspiracy Truthers (Photos)

Some VIPs in the entertainment industry aren’t buying the official version of the 2001 terrorist attacks

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 were carried out by al-Qaeda terrorists who hijacked passenger jets. That's the official version endorsed by the U.S. government, anyway. But a number of celebrities have refused to back the official story. 
Woody Harrelson The former "Cheers" star is part of a group that calls itself Actors and Artists for 9/11 Truth. This group claims that the official 9/11 Commission failed to investigate fully the attacks and that the government has offered untrue or misleading information.
Marion Cotillard "We're lied to about a number of things," the French star said of 9/11. (She later expressed regret for her remarks.)
Charlie Sheen Mr. Tiger Blood has called the government's account of the hijacked planes "really suspicious" and has claimed that Washington was behind the attacks.
Willie Nelson The country crooner and noted weed lover is another member of the celebrity 9/11 group.
Mark Ruffalo The versatile actor says he's done his own research on 9/11. "Buildings don't fall down like that," he concluded.
Matthew Bellamy The Muse frontman long said that 9/11 was an "inside job," but he now says his view is more "nuanced."
Rosie O'Donnell "I do believe it's the first time in history that fire has ever melted steel," "The View" cohost said of the World Trade Center collapse. That was later rebutted by Popular Mechanics, among others.
Graham Nash The '60s rock icon was another celebrity who joined the 9/11 truther group.
Ed Asner The former "Lou Grant" star and voice of the old man in "Up" says the government needs to level with people about the terrorist attacks.
