’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,’ ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ and ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Return in July | Exclusive

Three TLC favorites are returning this summer. “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” and “Welcome to Plathville” are all coming back in July, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

First up will be “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” which will premiere its 13th season on July 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The reality show follows Whitney Thore and her family.

This new season follows Thore as she makes some bold moves to get the life she wants and continues her search for love. “With her signature humor and heart, she reignites her passion for dance, explores the possibility of a fresh start in Salem, Mass., and takes meaningful steps toward becoming a mother on her own through artificial insemination,” a press release for the season reads. “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” is produced for TLC by Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

That will be followed by the newest installment of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” Whereas “90 Day Fiancé” follows couples as they navigate the American K-1 visa process, “Happily Ever After?” checks in on fan favorite couples in the next stage of their relationship.

Season 9 will premiere on July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will follow eight couples: Gino and Jasmine, Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei and finally Darcey and Georgi. After the honeymoon stage wears off, these couples will have to adjust to their real lives together. “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” is produced for TLC by Sharp Entertainment, which is a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction.

The last new series to premiere on TLC in July will be Season 7 of “Welcome to Plathville,” which returns July 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series originally followed Kim and Barry Plath ad their nine kids, who lived on a rural farm in Georgia with limited access to the outside world. As the series has progressed, it’s followed the Plaths in different stages of their lives.

“Love is in the air for several of the Plaths who are each wondering if they have found the one,” a press release for the series reads. As Lydia and Zac speed toward “I do” after just four months of dating, Micah and Veronica hit a rough patch. Meanwhile, Barry and Kim are still navigating their ongoing divorce. “Welcome to Plathville” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions for TLC.