TLC is delivering a new reality TV obsession: “90 Day: The Last Resort.” The network announced the “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff on Thursday. The series will spotlight a group of couples on the brink of breakup participating in a therapeutic retreat.

“For the first time, five ’90 Day’ couples will come together to face their relationship demons,” the narrator teases in the trailer, embedded above. “Will they leave stronger than ever? Or say goodbye for good?”

In their journey, the five couples will attend group therapies, couples’ sessions and other resort activities in attempts to salvage their failing bonds. Professionals will help them navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy.

“Your newest ’90 Day’ obsession is here,” the trailer’s narration continues. A montage of palm trees, umbrellas, beautiful beaches and luxurious hotels plays before the announcement of the spinoff’s title. The show premieres Aug. 14 on TLC. The network has yet to announce which specific couples will undergo this getaway gauntlet.

A companion podcast called “90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions” will also air weekly with Sukanya Krishnan hosting. The podcast will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast, who appear in the series.

The therapists will analyze relationship road bumps and unpack major moments in each episode. Listeners will also have the chance to submit questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered. Such topics may include cheating, keeping secrets and tips for improving sexual performance.

“90 Day: The Last Resort” is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC. “90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions” is produced by Somethin’ Else and is available on all podcast platforms.