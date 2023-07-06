Romance is getting the royal touch in the first trailer for the long-awaited adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s book “Red, White, & Royal Blue.”

The trailer certainly makes a point of laying out the various peaks and valleys of the plot, introducing Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman) and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). After an international incident involving a wedding cake happens the two are forced to engage in a staged friendship. But the more time they spend together the pair realizes that what started as animosity is turning to love.

The bright, colorful tone, coupled with its adaptation bona fides makes it look akin to other Prime Video fare like “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” There’s also a healthy dose of 1953’s “Roman Holiday,” especially with this film’s emphasis on a royal deciding between love for one person versus their country.

Also in the cast is a Southern-accented Thurman, as well as Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano.

Matthew López directs the feature and co-wrote the script alongside Ted Malawer. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce with Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López and Michael S. Constable acting as executive producers.

“Red, White, & Royal Blue” fans have been eager for a filmed version since its initial publication in 2019. The book’s exploration of the British monarchy with an LGBTQ lens has been especially praised. Director Matthew López was announced as director in 2022, making his feature film debut.

Watch the full trailer above.

“Red, White, & Royal Blue” debuts on Prime Video August 11.