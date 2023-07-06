‘Reservation Dogs’ Promises New Beginnings in Trailer for Final Season (Video)

FX has released its first look at the final season of “Reservation Dogs.” Season 3’s trailer may mark the end of an era for Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s dry comedy, but based on the video, this last season also marks the start of something new for its central characters.

Since its premiere in 2021, “Reservation Dogs” has always been about the liminal space between childhood and adulthood. The series started with Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) forgoing his friends’ plan to ditch the reservation after his persistent Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth) persuaded him to improve his home rather than abandon it. This first trailer hints that the ending of that personal growth is right around the corner.

“The path to healing is often found in opportunities to help others,” Spirit cryptically tells Bear.

Last season ended with these friends stranded in California. Season 3 will pick up as they figure out a way back home. As Bear embarks on a journey all on his own, Elora (Devery Jacobs) makes another huge life change as she considers going to college. Meanwhile, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) becomes more interested in learning to heal her community. The only member of the crew who doesn’t appear to be moving forward is Cheese (Lane Factor) who “still lives with his grandmother who’s not his grandmother,” according to a press release from FX.

In Season 3, viewers will learn more about the community surrounding this group of misfits, including tribal cop Big (Zahn McClarnon), cannabis-loving Brownie (Gary Farmer), physics-obsessed Bucky (Wes Studi), “Deer Lady” (Kaniehtiio Horn), Bear’s mom Rita (Sarah Podemski), Rita’s cousin Teenie (Tamara Podemski), Willie Jack’s dad Leon (Jon Proudstar), Daniel’s mom Hokti (Lily Gladstone), medicine man Old Man Fixico (Richard Ray Whitman), junkyard prophet Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox), Bev (Jana Schmieding), and the rap duo Mose (Lil Mike) and Mekko (FunnyBone).

“Reservation Dogs” has been a ground-breaking series since its first episode. Filmed on location in Oklahoma, every writer, director and series regular is Indigenous. The comedy has consistently appeared on critics’ best of the year lists and has earned a Peabody Award, two Independent Spirit Awards as well as nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and Golden Globes.

Season 3 of “Reservation Dogs” will premiere on Hulu August 2.