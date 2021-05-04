911

Fox

Ratings: Fox Wins Monday Outright With ‘9-1-1’ Block as NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Sheds Viewers

by | May 4, 2021 @ 9:04 AM
And so does new drama “Debris”

Fox won Monday primetime in both the key demo and overall audience size, the latter being a victory that just last week went to NBC, according to initial ratings data from Nielsen.

But with “The Voice” shedding a chunk of viewers last night, and NBC’s new drama “Debris” losing more of its already small crowd, Fox managed to come out on top outright for the evening thanks to its block of new “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” episodes.

Become a member to read more.
Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How IMDb TV Plans to Be Your Parents’ Favorite Streaming Service
Night Court Melissa Rauch John Larroquette

‘Night Court’ Sequel Starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette Ordered to Pilot at NBC

What’s at Stake in ‘Fortnite’ Creator Epic Games’ Antitrust Suit Against Apple
fall tv

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Law and Order logo

New ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff ‘For the Defense’ Picked Up Straight to Series at NBC

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Gets Off to Un-Legendary Start

Inside Big Tech’s Record-Shattering $75 Billion in Profits in Q1 | Charts

Tucker Carlson Thinks Intelligence Agencies Should Worry More About Aliens (Video)

Fox Streamer Tubi to Expand Into Original Content
cbs shows

What Shows Led CBS to Claim a 13th Straight Full-Season Viewership Victory?

Ava DuVernay’s CW Pilot ‘Naomi’ Is Super-Faithful to Comics in First-Look Photo