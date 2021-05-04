Ratings: Fox Wins Monday Outright With ‘9-1-1’ Block as NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Sheds Viewers

And so does new drama “Debris”

But with “The Voice” shedding a chunk of viewers last night, and NBC’s new drama “Debris” losing more of its already small crowd, Fox managed to come out on top outright for the evening thanks to its block of new “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” episodes.

Fox won Monday primetime in both the key demo and overall audience size, the latter being a victory that just last week went to NBC , according to initial ratings data from Nielsen.

Meanwhile, CBS tied ABC for third in ratings, with CBS airing a couple sitcoms and dramas, and ABC filling its lineup with a Disney movie broadcast and reruns.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., Ryan Murphy’s hit first-responder drama “9-1-1” scored a 0.9/6 and 5.8 million viewers. Its spinoff series “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 earned a 0.8/5 and 5.1 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 4.7 million. From 8-10, “The Voice” drew a 0.8/5 and 5.8 million viewers. “Debris” at 10 settled for a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.5/3. CBS was third in viewers with 4.6 million and ABC was fourth with 2 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 received a 0.7/5 and 5.1 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.6/4 and 4.6 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 managed a 0.4/3 and 3.6 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” closed the night with a 0.5/3 and 5.2 million viewers.

For ABC, primetime was filled with an airing of the 2018 Pixar film “Incredibles 2” and reruns.

Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 328,000. Following a rerun, “Black Lightning” at 9 had a 0.1/1 and 344,000 viewers.