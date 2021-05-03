Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Gets Off to Un-Legendary Start

ABC and CBS split Sunday primetime, according to Nielsen numbers, with the Disney-owned broadcast network finishing No. 1 in the key ratings demographic. CBS was first in total viewers.

The CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow” did not get off to a legendary start with Sunday’s Season 6 premiere.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 0.5/4 and 4.6 million total viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.3 million total viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” received a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/4 and first in viewers with 6.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” landed a 0.5/4 and 7.3 million total viewers. “The Equalizer” at 8 earned a 0.6/4 and 7 million total viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.6/4 and 5.5 million total viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 4.7 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.5 million, Fox was fifth with 757,000.

For NBC, following a rerun, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1.8 million total viewers. At 9, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” got a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million total viewers. “Good Girls” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million total viewers.

For Fox, between repeats, “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 had a 0.2/1 and 579,000 total viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 925,000 total viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” received a 0.4/3 and 1.1 million total viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Univision had a 2 share, Telemundo got a 1. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 803,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 744,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 461,000. The “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Season 6 premiere at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 456,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” got a 0.1/1 and 381,000 total viewers.