cbs shows

CBS

What Shows Led CBS to Claim a 13th Straight Full-Season Viewership Victory?

by | April 30, 2021 @ 11:45 AM
Shows, not specials — so Super Bowl LV and that big Oprah interview don’t count
tony maglio ratings report banner

CBS was in a real hurry to lay claim to the still-ongoing September-to-May TV season in terms of primetime total viewers, its 13th such victory in a row, but what shows got them to that milestone?

Well, primarily it was one telecast, of course, Super Bowl LV. The Tom Brady-led big game didn’t score particularly big numbers for a Super Bowl, but 96 million-plus viewers is 96 million-plus viewers. And immediately afterward, Queen Latifah’s reboot of “The Equalizer” reboot bowed to more than 20 million total viewers.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Trevor Lawrence 2021 NFL Draft

Ratings: ABC Is Thursday’s Top Pick With 2021 NFL Draft
Harvey Weinstein at Manhattan trial

Can Harvey Weinstein Get a Fair Trial in LA?

Endeavor President Mark Shapiro Doesn’t Want to Obsess Over Stock Price: ‘This Is a Long Game’
Celebration Of The Release Of Joe Berlinger / Tony Robbins Documentary "I Am Not Your Guru"

Indie Cinema Owners Finally File for Federal Aid – Now the Waiting Begins
fall tv

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Summer premiere dates 2021

Summer TV: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast’s New and Returning Shows
Masked Singer Masky Awards

Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Sinks With First-Ever ‘Masky Awards’ Episode
CBS oprah winfrey meghan markle

CBS to Win 13th Straight September-to-May Season in Primetime Viewers
Ari Emanuel

‘The Last Gunslinger': Inside Ari Emanuel’s Bid for Redemption With a Second Endeavor IPO
faith adjacent films

How New ‘Faith-Adjacent’ Films Are Preaching Beyond the Choir
Kenan

Ratings: ‘Kenan’ Finale Can’t Keep NBC Out of 5th-Place Tie With Telemundo