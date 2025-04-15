‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Casts ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Jessica Capshaw

The actress joins Chris O’Donnell in the ABC spinoff series from Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy

Jessica Capshaw attends iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Marleen Moise/WireImage)

“9-1-1: Nashville” recruited a “Grey’s Anatomy” alum for its growing cast. Jessica Capshaw, who played Dr. Arizona Robbins on the ABC medical drama, will join Chris O’Donnell as a series regular on the ABC spinoff series from Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy.

Capshaw will play the mother of the series lead, who’s yet to be cast, and wife to O’Donnell’s Captain Don Sharpe, according to media reports.

ABC and 20th Television declined to comment on Capshaw’s casting.

A character description for Don said that the character is “a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville’s busiest firehouse with his beloved son.” While Don is described as a “devoted husband and family man,” he “has his secrets,” the description teases.

Other details about the series are being kept under wraps, though Minear previously told TheWrap the show was well underway with the casting process and location scouting in Nashville — where the series will be produced.

Capshaw played Arizona on “Grey’s Anatomy” from Seasons 5-14, before her character was written off. She has also appeared in Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” and the Netflix film “Holidate.” She is repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman.

Murphy, Minear and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also executive producing. “9-1-1: Nashville” is set to premiere in the 2025-26 TV season.

