‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ TV Adaptation Scrapped at Hulu

Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” will no longer be adapted into a TV series at Hulu.

The TV adaptation of the romantasy book series, which was set to be produced by 20th Television, has been scrapped at Hulu, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” has been in development as a series since 2021, with Maas and Maas and Ronald D. Moore (“Outlander,” “For All Mankind”) attached to co-write the pilot. The news comes nearly a year after some outlets reported a grim outlook for the series, with TVLine reporting the show has been scrapped at the streamer.

Representatives for 20th Television and Hulu declined to comment on this story.

Despite not moving forward at Hulu, Maas intends to shop around the series once the rights to the book series are up later this year, according to a report from Variety.

The first installment of Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series was released in May 2015. The story follows the journey of mortal Feyre Archeron after she is brought into the faerie lands of Prythian for murdering a faerie. The series consists of five books, with the other titles being “A Court of Mist and Fury,” “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” “A Court of Frost and Starlight” and A Court of “Silver Flames.”

A sixth book is believed to be in the works, though there is no release date.