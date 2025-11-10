‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Greenlit at Netflix From Debbie Allen and Felicia Pride

“A Different World” will get a new life at Netflix.

Netflix has greenlit a new sequel series, titled “A Different World,” from Debbie Allen, who will return as a director and EP, and Felicia Pride (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Bel-Air”), who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Original writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood will also return to executive produce alongside Mandy Summers and Tom Werner.

The new series will follow free-spirited freshman Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert, who is setting out to build her own legacy alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest, per the official logline. The first season of the single-camera comedy will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Maleah Joi Moon (“Hell’s Kitchen)” will star as Deborah, while Alijah Kai (“Everybody Hates Chris”) joins as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (“One Of Us Is Lying”) plays Kojo, Cornell Young IV (“Doing Life”) plays Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (“The Idea of You”) joins as Amir and newcomer Kennedi Reece joins as Hazel.

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” Pride said in a statement. “I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine ‘A Different World’ for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

“There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot ‘A Different World,’” Allen said. “Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs, makes this much anticipated return a must-see on Netflix.”

Allen, who served as a producer for 122 episodes and directed 83 episodes from the original series, will direct three episodes this season, including the first.

“’A Different World’ changed everything for us” the Bythewoods said in a joint statement. “It was where we got our start as writers and where we found each other. This show has always been a part of our love story. To return to Hillman now and help reimagine this world for a new generation feels like a continuation of that legacy – one rooted in love, purpose, and possibility.”

“A Different World” ran from six seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1993, and followed group of students at HBCU Hillman making it through college.