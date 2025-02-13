A+E Promotes Jane Rice and Michelle Strong to Co-Presidents of Distribution as David Zagin Exits

A+E has promoted Jane Rice and Michelle Strong as co-presidents of distribution amid David Zagin’s departure.

Rice and Strong, who have collaborated closely with Zagin for 15 years, will succeed Zagin as the executive exits the role after 25 years. They will now report to A+E president and chairman Paul Buccieri.

Zagin first joined A+E in 1999 as SVP of affiliate sales and marketing, before eventually rising to president of distribution. During his tenure, Zagin led the company through the rise of streaming, helping secure some of the industry’s first VOD and TV everywhere agreements.

“David’s exceptional leadership has been instrumental in shaping A+E into the resilient and dynamic force it is today,” Buccieri said in a statement. “His unparalleled ability to anticipate industry trends, foster meaningful relationships and guide transformative initiatives has left an indelible legacy. While we will deeply miss his day-to-day presence, I am grateful that he will remain part of A+E in an advisory capacity.”

In their new joint role, Rice and Strong will oversee all of A+E Networks’ distribution operations for domestic as well as Caribbean and Canadian portfolios, including platform distribution, partnerships and marketing.

“Jane and Michelle have a deep mutual respect and a history of collaboration that underscores their exceptional leadership,” Buccieri said. “I have the utmost confidence that their combined experience, innovative thinking and strong industry relationships will ensure A+E remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Rice has been at A+E Networks for 15 years, and has played a key role in forming the company’s distribution strategies as well as developing new partnerships across emerging platforms.

Strong has, likewise, been at the company for over 15 years, and has similarly overseen client relationships, which have led to transformative partnerships as the distribution landscape shifted dramatically over the past two decades.