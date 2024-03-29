“A Gentleman in Moscow” stars Ewan McGregor in a comedically heartfelt role at the core of a very serious historical drama. Based on the best-selling book by Amor Towles, the series follows McGregor’s Count Alexander Rostov as he is stripped of his title and wealth and confined to a room in a nice hotel for the rest of his days.

The count finds bright spots in his lonely life, such as Nina (Alexa Goodall), a young child with a key that unlocks all of the doors in the hotel where he now stays. He also uncovers other corners of the grand building, where political figures scheme and a luxurious actress bides her time.

Those wondering how to watch “A Gentleman in Moscow” can check out the details below:

When does “A Gentleman in Moscow” premiere?

The series premieres via Paramount+ on March 29 before it makes its on-air Showtime debut starting March 31, 2024.

Where is “A Gentleman in Moscow” streaming?

The series will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

What time are new episodes streaming on Paramount+ and airing on Showtime?

New episodes will be available to stream on Fridays early in the morning on the East Coast, or 9 p.m. at night on Thursdays for those on the West Coast. Each episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Anna Urbanova in “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+/Showtime)

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes will arrive weekly on Thursdays via Paramount+ and on-air with Showtime on Sunday nights. Here is the full release schedule:

Episode 1 – Friday, March 29 on Paramount+ and Sunday, March 31 on Showtime

– Friday, March 29 on Paramount+ and Sunday, March 31 on Showtime Episode 2 – Friday, April 5 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 7 on Showtime

– Friday, April 5 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 7 on Showtime Episode 3 – Friday, April 12 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 14 on Showtime

– Friday, April 12 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 14 on Showtime Episode 4 – Friday, April 19 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 21 on Showtime

– Friday, April 19 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 21 on Showtime Episode 5 – Friday, April 26 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 28 on Showtime

– Friday, April 26 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 28 on Showtime Episode 6 – Friday, May 3 on Paramount+ and Sunday, May 5 on Showtime

– Friday, May 3 on Paramount+ and Sunday, May 5 on Showtime Episode 7 – Friday, May 10 on Paramount+ and Sunday, May 12 on Showtime

– Friday, May 10 on Paramount+ and Sunday, May 12 on Showtime Episode 8 – Friday, May 17 on Paramount+ and Sunday, May 19 on Showtime

Alexa Goodall plays Nina in “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+/Showtime)

Who is in the “A Gentleman in Moscow” cast?

Ewan McGregor helms the series as Count Alexander Rostov. His wife and fellow actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Anna Urbanova. Johnny Harris plays Osip Glebnikov, and Fehinti Balogun plays Mishka. Alexa Goodall plays the younger version of Nina.

“What is “A Gentleman in Moscow” about?

In the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) finds that his title of Gentleman grants him no favor with the revolutionaries in charge. Thus, they banish him to the Metropol Hotel in Moscow, where his existence gets reduced to a tiny room with a few of his possessions from his past life. While he lives out decades in the travel destination, he meets all kinds of guests, some regular patrons, who show him the value of family, friendship and love.