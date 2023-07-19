Kenneth Branagh takes his Agatha Christie franchise to the horror realm with his third go-around as famed detective Hercule Poirot, as a new “A Haunting in Venice” trailer puts the mystery-solver in the middle of a ghost story.

Based on Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party,” the post-World War II story finds Poirot tasked with determining the validity of a psychic played by Michelle Yeoh, who claims she can talk to the dead. But when someone living turns up dead at the séance, Poirot is now faced with an even bigger challenge: find out if the murderer was a ghost.

Branagh stars in and directs the film just as he pulled double duty on 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile,” with another A-list ensemble cast that includes Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Camile Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird and Riccardo Scamarcio.

Michael Green returns to write the screenplay, and the 20th Century Studios release was produced by Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

Branagh reunites with cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos on the film, but works for the first time with Oscar-winning “Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadóttir.

Watch the new “Haunting in Venice” trailer above. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Sept. 15, but will likely do so without a splashy premiere touting its cast if a deal is not reached by then between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP.