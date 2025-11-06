Netflix’s Nuclear Drama Film Blows Past Box Office Hits, Tops the Streaming Chart

The streaming chart is unpredictable, what with a constant influx of new content vying for viewers’ time and attention. We here in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap team can use the data not just to give a rapid look at what America was watching, but also to predict what’s to come.

Such is the case this week, where “A House of Dynamite” tops the chart, as predicted one week ago. The political thriller had a big debut, drawing in 1.9 million U.S. households the first weekend it was available. That big viewership carried over into the past week, giving the potential Oscar contender its first week in the top spot while fending off competition from a handful of recent box office draws.

“Dynamite’s” rise to the top means Netflix has now had the most-watched streaming program for 10 weeks in a row, and 21 of the past 22. The streaming giant also claims seven of the programs in this week’s Top 10. Data from our 2025 State of Streaming analysis also predicted this dominance, where Netflix captured 51% of the top 2025 streaming originals.

One of those titles propelling the streamer’s majority share this week, “Nobody Wants This,” moved from fifth to second on the chart this week. The rom-com series managed to get ahead of “Tulsa King,” in third this week, which continues to draw viewers for Paramount+ in its third season.

We’re back to Netflix in fourth, with the latest in its slate of true-crime documentaries. This week, we’re looking at “Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers.” The documentary dives into the life and crimes of Aileen Wuornos, who was also portrayed by Charlize Theron in the 2003 film “Monster.”

Next up are two recent box office hits. “Weapons,” a supernatural horror film, arrived on HBO Max just in time for Halloween viewing. It’s up one spot to fifth place this week. That’s followed by “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” which was recently added to Peacock’s library.

Netflix owns the remaining four spots on the chart, starting with “Love is Blind” at seventh. “The Asset,” in eighth place, is the latest instance of Netflix turning a foreign language series into a hit here in the States. This time, it’s a Danish crime thriller about an undercover agent.

“The Diplomat” falls to ninth in its third week on the chart, while “KPop Demon Hunters,” in tenth, is far from done, done, done. The movie extends its streak to 18 weeks in the Top 10. Behind its stay, our recent analysis shed light: leading up to its comeback to theaters over the weekend, 2.3 million U.S. households have watched the movie in October alone, many of whom re-watched more than once. The Weekly Wrap can also report seeing no fewer than six Rumis and two Miras trick-or-treating this Halloween.

On the linear side, live sports lead-ins are a big story once again. This week’s number one, “The Quiz with Balls,” hasn’t shown a new episode since the summer. But airing immediately following a thrilling World Series Game 7 is likely enough to propel any program to the top.

“Tracker” is second this week, and is another program that is likely aided by airing on CBS after its slate of Sunday NFL games. The same goes for “Doc,” on Fox, which comes in fifth this week.

Our usual troupe of competition shows, “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Voice,” are third and fourth this week. Then there’s the Chicago duo, “Med” and “Fire” on NBC, which are sixth and seventh.

“NCIS” is eighth this week, followed by a double shot of “Wheel of Fortune” to close us out.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.