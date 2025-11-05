‘Stranger Things’ Reclaims No. 1 Spot as Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Stranger Things” takes over the No. 1 spot this week, ahead of the series’ final season premiere Nov. 26, pushing “Wicked: For Good” to No. 2 weeks before it hits theaters. Despite slipping to #2, “Wicked: For Good” picked up some additional mentions over the prior week.

“NFL Football” stays firm at No. 3 as the season heats up. “Black Phone 2” rises to No. 4, while the new horror series “It: Welcome to Derry” rounds out the Top 5 as new episodes are released on HBO Max.

“Landman” jumps to No. 6 ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Nov. 16. “Jurassic World: Rebirth” returns at No. 7 with recent Peacock streaming availability potentially reigniting interest. “Superman” slides to No. 8, and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” returns at No. 9, as anticipation builds ahead of its release in theaters on Dec. 19. The supernatural horror film “Weapons” rounds out the list at No. 10, as it is now available to stream on HBO Max.