During a visit to “The Howard Stern Show,” James Gunn gave up some of the details about his “Superman” sequel “The Man of Tomorrow,” including the film’s plot and villain.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn, who is also the co-head of DC Studios, explained.

In addition, Gunn reiterated that the film will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. He subsequently took to social media to show some artwork from DC head Jim Lee.

“‘Man of Tomorrow.’ In theatres July 9, 2027,” Gunn wrote in his post, which features an image of Superman standing next to Lex Luthor.

This stands as the latest update on the upcoming film, which will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Gunn’s first installment of his new universe ended with Superman taking down Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, after the corporate tycoon tried to murder and sabotage the hero’s image.

The film hit theaters on July 11 and raked in $614 million at the 2025 global box office.