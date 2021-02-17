Go Pro Today

A Lot of Folks Are Very Happy Rush Limbaugh Is Dead: ‘A Coward and White Supremacist’

“He used his talents to make the world a worse place”

| February 17, 2021 @ 10:26 AM Last Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 10:46 AM
lots of folks are very happy that rush limbaugh is dead

Getty Images

Conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh has died and, well, there are many people on the left side of the political spectrum who are certainly happy about it.

Limbaugh was certainly a divisive figure, as anybody who’s heard of him is probably aware. Limbaugh is well known for championing far-right causes and spreading misinformation.

In January, he joined the chorus of conservative talking heads who acted like the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was not really that big of a deal, and he pushed the false conspiracy theory that actually “Antifa” — which is not an organization — had infiltrated that crowd of Trump supporters and instigated the riot at the behest of the Democrat establishment.

After Joe Biden won the presidential election in November, Limbaugh also got on board the #StopTheSteal train, falsely claiming over and over that Donald Trump had actually won the election. He was heavily into fake conspiracies about voting machine companies — at one point he even very falsely claimed that Hugo Chavez had founded Dominon Voting Systems.

Dominion threatened Limbaugh with a lawsuit over it.

Limbaugh also downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic last year, repeating multiple times the common conservative refrain that the virus, which has killed nearly 500,000 Americans so far, is basically just a cold.

Below you can find a sampling of the reactions to Rush Limbaugh’s death from of of the folks who weren’t big fans of his work.

Limbaugh’s history of pushing far-right or otherwise talking points extends beyond the past year. For example, when Robin Williams died back in 2014, Limbaugh said he committed suicide because people on the left “are never happy.”

Limbaugh also had a long history of homophobic talking points. One time he made a particularly strange claim about Ronald Reagan and the AIDS crisis — he suggested, very falsely, that liberals were pushing a crazy conspiracy about Reagan’s part in allowing that illness to spread.

“They actually wanted us to believe that Reagan had the disease, was sneaking into gay people’s houses at night, and impregnating them with the disease and running out,” Limbaugh said.

