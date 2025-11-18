‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Christmas Rom-Com?

The holidays can get messy, but they can get especially messy if your ex brings their new partner to dinner. Alas, that’s what Alicia Silverstone has to deal with in “A Merry Little Ex-Mas.”

Now streaming on Netflix, the film centers on Kate (Silverstone), who just wants one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house following her divorce. When her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend during the holiday, that hope is a bit dashed.

You’ll recognize quite a few faces in this movie, so here’s who you need to know.