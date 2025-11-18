‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Christmas Rom-Com?

The holidays can get messy, but they can get especially messy if your ex brings their new partner to dinner. Alas, that’s what Alicia Silverstone has to deal with in “A Merry Little Ex-Mas.”
Now streaming on Netflix, the film centers on Kate (Silverstone), who just wants one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house following her divorce. When her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend during the holiday, that hope is a bit dashed.
You’ll recognize quite a few faces in this movie, so here’s who you need to know.
Kate (Alicia Silverstone)
Alicia Silverstone plays Kate, who just wants to do right by her family. Fans will, of course, know Silverstone best as Cher from “Clueless” or Batgirl in “Batman & Robin.” More recently, she has appeared in “Y2K,” “Irish Blood” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia.”
Everett (Oliver Hudson)
Everett is Kate’s ex, and he’s played by Oliver Hudson. You might recognize him from “Rules of Engagement,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Nashville” and more. He also happens to be Kate Hudson’s brother.
Tess (Jameela Jamil)
Tess is Everett’s new girlfriend, who is seemingly perfect. She’s played by Jameela Jamil, who broke out on NBC’s hit sitcom “The Good Place.” She also starred in Marvel’s “She-Hulk” series on Disney+.
April (Melissa Joan Hart)
April is played by Melissa Joan Hart. Though she has no shortage of Christmas movies in her catalogue, she will always be best known as the star of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”
Chet (Pierson Fodé)
Pierson Fodé plays Chet, marking his second Netflix rom-com in just a few months. Most recently, he starred alongside Miranda Cosgrove in “The Wrong Paris.” He also recently appeared in Hulu’s “Swiped” alongside Lily James.