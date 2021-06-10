A Million Little Things

ABC

Ratings: NBC Reruns Top ABC’s ‘A Million Little Things’ Finale in Viewers

by | June 10, 2021 @ 9:10 AM

Fox finishes first again in key demo thanks to “MasterChef” (and thanks to not scheduling shows at 10 p.m.)

Even if ABC aired a million hours of “A Million Little Things,” it could not have competed with “MasterChef” on Fox and NBC’s “Chicago” reruns.

We’re not saying the two-hour “A Million Little Things” Season 3 finale performed poorly — it just did not perform well enough. Fox finished first for another Wednesday primetime among adults 18-49 thanks to “MasterChef” (and thanks to not scheduling programming in the 10 p.m. hour).

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

