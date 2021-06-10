Ratings: NBC Reruns Top ABC’s ‘A Million Little Things’ Finale in Viewers

Fox finishes first again in key demo thanks to “MasterChef” (and thanks to not scheduling shows at 10 p.m.)

We’re not saying the two-hour “A Million Little Things” Season 3 finale performed poorly — it just did not perform well enough. Fox finished first for another Wednesday primetime among adults 18-49 thanks to “MasterChef” (and thanks to not scheduling programming in the 10 p.m. hour).

Even if ABC aired a million hours of “A Million Little Things,” it could not have competed with “MasterChef” on Fox and NBC’s “Chicago” reruns.

But last night, NBC’s “One Chicago” encores outdrew ABC’s original lineup (and the rest of broadcast TV) in terms of total viewers. Directly head to head, repeats of “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” had larger audiences than “A Million Little Things.”

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fourth in total viewers with an average of 2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “MasterChef” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.6/5 and 2.4 million total viewers. “Crime Scene Kitchen” at 9 had a 0.4/3 and 1.7 million total viewers.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 2.8 million, ABC was second with 2.6 million.

For ABC, “Press Your Luck” at 8 got a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers. The two hours of “A Million Little Things” from 9 to 11 averaged a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million total viewers. The initial hour was the bigger of the two, dragging the averages up. The 9 o’clock block landed a 0.4/3 and 2.5 million total viewers. The subsequent hour, starting at 10, got a 0.3/3 and 2.3 million total viewers.

CBS, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 883,000.

For CBS, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” at 8 received a 0.4/3 and 3 million total viewers. Repeats followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 458,000, airing all reruns.