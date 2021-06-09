Fox’s ‘Lego Masters’ Builds on Last Week’s Season-Premiere Rating

But NBC dominates with “America’s Got Talent”

Although Fox finished second in ratings among adults 18-49, the network settled for fourth place in terms of total viewers. CBS, ABC, Univision and Telemundo all tied for third in the key demo’s ratings averages last night.

NBC topped another Tuesday with “America’s Got Talent.” And it wasn’t close, despite Fox’s “Lego Masters” growing in Week 2.

NBC’s “New Amsterdam” season finale performed fine to close out primetime.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. scored a 0.9/6 and 6.9 million total viewers. At 10, the “New Amsterdam” season finale received a 0.5/4 and 4.1 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 but fourth in total viewers with 1.3 million. “Lego Masters” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 1.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Mental Samurai” got a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million total viewers.

CBS, ABC, Univision and Telemundo all tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.5 million, ABC was third with 1.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 939,000.

CBS and ABC both aired just reruns throughout their three-hour primetime periods. (We specify because Fox and The CW only schedule 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — the other broadcast nets include 10-11 as well.)

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 830,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 768,000 total viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” got a 0.2/1 and 891,000 total viewers.

The top talent on Week 2 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 included boy band Korean Soul, a four-member group of aspiring pop stars that blew the judges away with their rendition of K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Love,” and Jane Marczewski — a.k.a. Nightbirde, a singer battling cancer — who received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer after performing an original song.