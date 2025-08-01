‘A Quiet Place 3’ Sets July 2027 Release at Paramount

John Krasinski and Paramount Pictures have announced on Instagram that “A Quiet Place Part III” has been slated for release on July 9, 2027.

Krasinski will return as writer, director and producer. Cast is not confirmed at this time and plot details are under wraps.

Krasinski and Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions, which has a first-look deal with the studio, is producing along with Platinum Dunes.

The horror film series started in 2018 with the first film starring Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt.

The “A Quiet Place” franchise has grossed over $900 million worldwide across its three films (John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” and the spin-off “A Quiet Place: Day One.”)

In his review of last year’s spin-off film, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’, TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: “It’s been six years since John Krasinski’s sci-fi monster movie “A Quiet Place” debuted. If you want a refresher course, it was about a post-apocalyptic future where aliens landed on Earth and killed everyone who spoke above the slightest whisper. It’s a pretty scary movie until you realize these villains are basically evil space librarians, so when they’re not on camera they’re probably just doing a lot of filing.”