Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Settles Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over $350,000 in Unpaid Costume Fees

Kevin Costner’s self-funded Western “Horizon” has filed a request for dismissal over a lawsuit from United Costume Corporation, accusing the production of failing to pay nearly $350,000 in costuming fees.

The “Horizon” team’s dismissal request does not include details of the settlement payout, according to a filing obtained and reviewed by TheWrap.

Costner’s loan-out firm Horizon Series was sued in May for breach of contract for roughly $350,000 over unpaid fees across “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” and its sequel. This lawsuit was one of several that the production had stacked against them.

The suit included an invoice for “Chapter 1” costumes coming to $58,000. A second to the tune of $285,000 came through for rentals the next year, with United Costume signing a deal with production to provide costume for “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2” as well.

The costuming is one of several filed against the “Horizon” production. New Line Cinema filed an arbitration claim against Horizon series for alleged breaches to its co-financing agreement. New Line Cinema decided not to release Costner’s second installment of his Western epic to increase hype for the franchise in July 2024.

Additionally, “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2” stunt actress Devyn Labella filed a sexual discrimination and harassment lawsuit against the director-star and his production company over an unscripted rape scene in May, updating it with new evidence in June. Her suit included text messages she sent to an intimacy coordinator, regarding an the scene she was asked to work on, calling it a “reckless violation — a breach of consent and of basic workplace safety.” Costner’s attorneys have since disputed the performer’s recount of events.

Costner directed, co-wrote, starred in and partly financed “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.” The film was intended to be the first of four installments. “Chapter 2” was set to premiere in theaters just seven weeks after the first but was scrapped after the movie, made for roughly $100 million, grossed $38 million worldwide. “Chapter 2” has yet to be released. “Chapter 3” remains in limbo as Costner and his team look to fully finance the project.