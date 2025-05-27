Kevin Costner Sued by ‘Horizon 2’ Stunt Performer Over Unscripted Rape Scene

A stunt performer for Kevin Costner’s upcoming film “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2” has sued the director and the producers of the film, claiming that she was tasked with performing a violent rape scene without notice or consent and without the intimacy coordinator required by union rules present.

LaBella claims, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, that she faced retaliation for reporting the incident by not being called back for subsequent work on the “Horizon” film series and never being hired again by the stunt coordinator for the film, with whom she worked previously.

In a statement provided to TheWrap, representatives for Costner say that the accusations have “absolutely no merit.”



“As a stunt performer on Horizon 2, the scene in question was explained to Ms. LaBella, and after she performed the rehearsal in character with another actor, she gave her Stunt Coordinator supervisor a “thumbs up” and indicated her willingness to then shoot the scene, if needed (which she was not),” the statement read.

