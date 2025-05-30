Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Sued for Over $300,000 in Unpaid Costume Fees

Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” film and the production company he produces it under are being sued for failed costume rental payments.

On Wednesday, the United Costume Corporation filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Horizon Series. The suit is seeking roughly $350,000 in unpaid costume rental fees that accumulated between “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” and it’s unreleased sequel.

The suit includes an invoice for “Chapter 1” costumes coming to $58,000. A second to the tune of $285,000 came through for rentals the next year, with United Costume signing a deal with production to provide costume for “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2” as well. Both invoices remain unpaid.

This latest legal suit came just days after a stunt performer also sued both Costner and the “Horizon” production over an unscripted rape scene. Deyn LaBella claimed she was tasked with performing a violent rape scene without notice or consent and without the intimacy coordinator required by union rules present. She also alleged she faced retaliation for reporting the event by not being called back for additional work on “Horizon” or through the stunt coordinator, whom she had worked with previously.

“On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry,” LaBella said in a statement.

In a statement provided to TheWrap, attorneys for Costner said that LaBella’s accusations have “absolutely no merit.”

“As a stunt performer on ‘Horizon 2,’ the scene in question was explained to Ms. LaBella, and after she performed the rehearsal in character with another actor, she gave her Stunt Coordinator supervisor a ‘thumbs up’ and indicated her willingness to then shoot the scene, if needed (which she was not),” the statement read.

The new legal trouble represents the latest piling on for the beleaguered passion project for Costner. The first film in the planned four-part saga premiered in mid-2024 with plans for “Chapter 2” to drop a mere 7 weeks later. A middling box office performance led to the decision hold the sequel to allow an audience to percolate.