Paramount has pushed “A Quiet Place: Day One,” the next film in the horror franchise, as well as the next film from director John Krasinski both to 2024.

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the spinoff horror movie’s newly revealed official title after it was first reported out of CinemaCon, will now open in theaters on March 8, 2024 after originally being scheduled to bow on September 22, 2023.

Paramount also unveiled that Krasinski’s next film as a director, which stars himself and Ryan Reynolds, is now titled “IF” and will open in theaters May 24, 2024. That movie is also bumping back after it was originally scheduled for November 17, 2023.

In other minor release date calendar shifts, the animated film “The Tiger’s Apprentice” will open wide on January 19, 2024 after being scheduled for December 20, 2023. The 25th anniversary re-release of “Titanic” has also been shifted and will now move from October 21, 2023 to February 10, 2023. And “Laal Singh Chaddha,” a Hindi film for which Paramount is handling distribution, will receive a moderate opening for next month on August 11, 2022. The film is a Hindi-language remake of “Forrest Gump.”

Michael Sarnoski (“Pig”) is taking over directing duties on “A Quiet Place: Day One,” and while plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the film is based on a new original idea by John Krasinski, who directed the first two “Quiet Place” movies. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski are all producing the film, which is a Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Production film. Allyson Seeger is executive producing.

Krasinski, Seeger and Reynolds are also producing “IF,” which is a comedy that also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim and Steve Carell. Plot details for that film are being kept under wraps as well, but it too is based on a script and original idea from Krasinski.

Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Brandon Soo Hoo, Sandra Oh Michelle Yeoh, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy and Greta Lee anchor the voice cast for “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” which is based on the novels by Laurence Yep and is directed by Raman Hui.