‘A Responsé From Beyoncé’: Stephen Colbert, ‘Late Show’ Imagine Clap-Back Track to Trump Prosecution Threat | Video

Colbert’s war of words with the president gets in formation

Beyoncé's "responsé"
Stephen Colbert took a baseball bat to President Trump’s threat to prosecute Beyoncé on Monday night, imagining the “Formation” singer’s clap-back track that the “Late Show” team titled “A Responsé From Beyoncé.”

Trump made the unsubstantiated claim over the weekend that Beyoncé and others were paid $11 million to endorse Kamala Harris, suggesting that they should be prosecuted. Colbert, who’s years-long distaste for the president came to a head when CBS announced earlier this month that “The Late Show” will terminate next spring, is hardly slowing his roll.

Colbert vowed to pull no punches in his final months, even as CBS parent company Paramount was wrapping its settlement with Trump, raising questions about the timing and ramping up the war of words.

On Monday night, “The Late Show” racked up a video – labeled “FAKE” – of what Beyoncé’s, uh, responsé, might sound like (roughly set to the music of “Irreplaceable,” which Colbert is apparently not, as the show is being shuttered permanently). It focuses, of course, on revelations about Trump’s past associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Watch the video above, and follow along with the lyrics below:

You and Jeff, you and Jeff

If all of his files are released

You are f’ed

You needed a distraction quick

From all these damning Epstein pics

Don’t come for me like that

I got a big ol’ bat

Don’t you ever for a second

Think we’ll forget

You’re a pedophile’s pal

