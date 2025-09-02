A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond at the 2025 Venice Film Festival | Photos

TheWrap hosted filmmakers, Hollywood players and fellow journalists on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival to toast cinematic excellence and the beginning of a new awards season with Steve Pond, TheWrap’s executive editor of awards.
The event toasted what’s sure to be a lively season as plenty of prestige films were unveiled in late August and early September at the fall film festivals — Venice chief among them.
As Pond put it in his latest piece running down the first half of Venice and Telluride, “Some of the high-profile films that have premiered so far still have some work to do before they can be considered top awards players, but others came out of the gate with a bang, and plenty may be on the fence as Best Picture hopefuls but are definitely in the mix for other categories.”
Peruse photos from TheWrap’s event below.
Lawrence Atkinson (DDA Global, CEO) and Joe Utichi (Journalist) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond
Paola Freddi (Film Editor) and Lara dall’Antonia attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
R.J. Cutler (Filmmaker) and Jane Cha Cutler (Producer) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Lawrence Atkinson (DDA Global, CEO), Jo Addy (SOHO House, Global Film Director), and Joe Utichi (Journalist) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
General atmosphere of A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Steve Pond (TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards) and Keith Simanton (Senior Film Editor, IMDb) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Jon Rushton (Critical PR Director), Jason Solomons (Producer), Sarah Norget (Film Producer), and Keith Simanton (Senior Film Editor, IMDb) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
General Atmosphere at A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Lawrence Atkinson, Jo Addy (SOHO House, Global Film Director), Joe Utichi (Journalist) and Tiffany Kizito (Senior Manager, Talent Relations and Awards EMEA, Netflix) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Lawrence Atkinson (DDA Global, CEO), Jo Addy (SOHO House, Global Film Director), Joe Utichi (Journalist), Tiffany Kizito (Senior Manager, Talent Relations and Awards, Netflix), Liz Diaz (Netflix, Talent Relations & Awards Manager), Nina Rothe attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Filmmaker Klaudia Reynicke, Steve Pond, and Lara dall’Antonia attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Sebastien Cauchon (MUBI Senior Advisor) and guest attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Keith Simanton (Senior Film Editor, IMDb) and Jason Solomons attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Jon Rushton and Steven Raphael attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Lisa Ogdie, Nina Rothe, and Liz Diaz attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Lara dall’Antonia and Filmmaker Klaudia Reynicke attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Anna Bogutskaya (SXSW London) attends A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Steve Pond and Jane Crowther (EIC Hollywood Authentic) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Matthew Sanders (SVP, Film Communications & Development at Fremantle) and Emily Salkin (DDA Global, director) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Eric Lagesse (Pyramide Distribution, CEO) and Sebastien Cauchon attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Joe Utichi (Journalist) and Tiffany Kizito (Senior Manager, Talent Relations and Awards EMEA, Netflix) attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
Guests attend A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
General atmosphere at A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond.