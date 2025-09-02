A Toast to Awards Season, Hosted by TheWrap’s Steve Pond at the 2025 Venice Film Festival | Photos

TheWrap hosted filmmakers, Hollywood players and fellow journalists on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival to toast cinematic excellence and the beginning of a new awards season with Steve Pond, TheWrap’s executive editor of awards.

The event toasted what’s sure to be a lively season as plenty of prestige films were unveiled in late August and early September at the fall film festivals — Venice chief among them.

As Pond put it in his latest piece running down the first half of Venice and Telluride, “Some of the high-profile films that have premiered so far still have some work to do before they can be considered top awards players, but others came out of the gate with a bang, and plenty may be on the fence as Best Picture hopefuls but are definitely in the mix for other categories.”

Peruse photos from TheWrap’s event below.