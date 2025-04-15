A24 Boards Jesse Eisenberg’s Untitled New Comedy From Topic Studios and Fruit Tree

A24 has landed Academy Award-nominated writer/director Jesse Eisenberg’s next untitled comedy project, the studio announced Tuesday.

Along with Eisenberg, the film stars Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu and Bernadette Peters. In addition, Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper and Maulik Pancholy also join the cast. Production began in April.

The film follows a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a community theater musical production, going to extremes as she loses herself in the role.

Eisenberg wrote the original music and lyrics for the film’s musical, with music supervisor Steven Gizicki (“A Complete Unknown,” “La La Land”) and executive music producer Bill Sherman (“In The Heights”), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”) and cinematography by Drew Daniels (“Anora”).

Fruit Tree’s Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Ali Herting will produce with Topic Studios serving as executive producers.

This film reteams Fruit Tree and Topic Studios with Eisenberg, as the companies were behind his critically acclaimed film “A Real Pain,” which earned Kieran Culkin an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and Eisenberg a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

This project continues Eisenberg’s partnership with Fruit Tree and A24, following his directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World,” as well as Fruit Tree and A24’s previous collaborations on “I Saw the TV Glow” and “The Curse.”

Topic Studios is also teaming with A24 on several upcoming films, including co-financing David Lowery’s epic pop melodrama “Mother Mary,” starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel; and “Peaked,” a new comedy written by Molly Gordon and Allie Levitan, that Gordon will direct and star in.

CAA Media Finance, WME Independent, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan LLP negotiated the deal.