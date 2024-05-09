A24, Causeway Films (“Talk to Me”) and Square Peg (“Hereditary”) have teamed up with debut filmmaker Masha Ko to adapt her recent Sundance breakout horror short “The Looming” into a feature film, A24 announced on Thursday.

Ko will write and direct the film.

“The Looming,” which premiered at the recent Sundance film festival, won a Special Jury Prize for Directing. According to the Sundance film guide, the short film’s official logline reads: “When a virtual home assistant speaker, Luna, picks up the strange noise Chester has heard in his house, he realizes that it may not be a symptom of dementia.”

A24 will produce alongside Square Peg’s Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone and Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton. A24 is financing the project and handling worldwide releasing.

Ko is an award-winning director and human installation artist. Ko’s primary goal is to highlight the stories of individuals who are often overlooked by society and whose lives are rarely celebrated through artistic forms. Through her films, she aspires to disclose the magnificence hidden within individuals, regardless of the challenges or biases that may have concealed it. Ko’s work often deals with deconstruction of Western perspectives related to sexuality, PTSD and mortality.

She is represented by WME.

