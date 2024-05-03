A24 has acquired domestic North American rights to “Parthenope,” the new film by Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, which will premiere in official competition at the 77th Festival de Cannes, the company announced on Friday morning.

The movie’s official logline is as follows: “‘Parthenope,’ born in the sea of Naples in 1950, searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city and its many memorable characters. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino comes a monumental and deeply romantic story of a lifetime.”

The film stars, in alphabetical order, Dario Aita, Celeste Dalla Porta, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Biagio Izzo, Marlon Joubert, Peppe Lanzetta, Nello Mascia, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Daniele Rienzo, Stefania Sandrelli and Alfonso Santagata.

“Parthenope,” shot between Naples and Capri, is a Fremantle Italian-French co-production written and directed by Sorrentino. It is produced by The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and Pathé in association with Numero 10, Saint Laurent and PiperFilm.

Producers are Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Sorrentino for Numero 10 and Ardavan Safaee for Pathé. Douglas Urbanski is the executive producer.

The cinematographer is Daria D’antonio, costume artistic director is Vaccarello, costume designer is Carlo Poggioli, editor is Cristiano Travaglioli, production designer is Carmine Guarino, with casting by Annamaria Sambucco and Massimo Appolloni.

Pathé is handling international sales and will also distribute the film in France and Switzerland.