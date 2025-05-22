Aaron Paul Relives His ‘Price Is Right’ Failure on ‘Hot Ones,’ Incorrectly Guesses the Price of a New Car | Video

“Hot Ones” host Sean Evans forced Aaron Paul to relive the embarrassment of overbidding on a car when he was a contestant on “The Price of Right,” and then asked him to repeat the experience as if a Chevy 2024 were actually on the line.

“How would you distill the experience of being a contestant on ‘The Price Is Right,’ because when I watch the 2000 appearance, which has millions of views on YouTube, it seems like such an emotional roller coaster,” Evans began.

“How dare you bring that up?” the actor, who was beginning to sweat profusely, replied, pretending to be insulted.

Paul explained, “I was struggling. I needed money, and we could use that sports car. I could have used that car, right? And I was so depressed when I bid $132 over and then my buddy actually stayed. They did two tapings that day, and he won the Showcase Showdown. He won a trip to Fiji, New Orleans and London.

However, it wasn’t a total loss for Paul, “I went to New Orleans with him.”

Then Evans upped the ante by producing a photo of a 2024 Chevy, once again asking Paul to come close to the MSRP without going over.

Paul guessed $34,695 and was dismayed to learn that, once again, he had bid too high, as the actual MSRP is $30,000.

Evans also played clips from the time when Bryan Cranston was on the show and asked Paul to respond to “pull quotes” his “Breaking Bad” costar dished out at the time.

“If a character cries easily, the audience doesn’t have to, but if a character tries not to cry, that’s when the audience will [cry],” Evans read from the Cranston transcript.

Before Paul could reply to that, he noted that the hotness of the sauces was getting to him. “It’s hitting me. This is actually… it’s creeping up. It’s one of those things that you feel like you’ve accomplished something victorious. And then your face is on fire.”

Paul confirmed that he encouraged Cranston to snack on the fake meth on the award-winning show.

“I would sling that meth to anyone that walked onto that set,” he laughed. “Now, I gotta be honest, I actually stole as much met from that show as possible. But I wish I stole more things, you know… the rule of thumb when you’re doing you know, work in this industry, just steal sh–t.”

He continued, “Don’t ask, because they’ll say no. Just steal it and they’ll get over it.”

Watch the segment in the embedded video above.

Paul’s new sci-film “Ash,” is now on VOD and digital platforms.