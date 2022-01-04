Aaron Sorkin is definitely not a fan of U.S. congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene using one of his most iconic movie quotes to defend herself, and he made that very clear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Monday night.

Over the weekend, Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the platforms policies on COVID misinformation for a fifth time. On Monday, Greene also received a 24-hour suspension on Facebook for similar reasons.

Greene vented her frustrations on the alternative social media platform GETTR, conjuring one of the most famous lines Sorkin’s ever written, saying that Twitter is “an enemy of the people and can’t handle the truth.” Corden wasn’t even able to finish his full question on the matter, before Sorkin cut him off saying, “Yeah, she can go to hell.”

Corden pressed on though, asking Sorkin specifically how he felt about Greene using the line that Jack Nicholson made famous in his 1992 film “A Few Good Men.”

“I liked it a lot better when Burger King was using it in its billboards,” Sorkin said.

In 1998, Burger King used the line to promote its signature Whoppers — though Sorkin lamented that even though the chain was using his words, he was never actually able to get free Whoppers from them. That said, he backtracked pretty quickly, worrying that pointing this out meant he’d come home to a ton of free sandwiches.

You can watch the full moment in the video above. Sorkin’s comments toward Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, begin around the five-minute mark.

Twitter updated its policy to the 5-strike system in March of 2021, in an effort to “educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter, particularly for repeated moderate and high-severity violations of our rules.”

According to the platform, Greene’s tweets on COVID and vaccines met the standards resulting in action being taken.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokeswoman, said in a statement.