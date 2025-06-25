Aaron Sorkin to Write and Direct ‘The Social Network Part II’ at Sony

Aaron Sorkin is developing “The Social Network Part II,” the follow up to the Academy Award winning and box office hit film “The Social Network” at Sony Pictures, The Wrap has learned. Sorkin has written the screenplay and will direct.

Sorkin’s original screenplay explores the story behind the Wall Street Journal’s “The Facebook Files,” an explosive series of articles published in October 2021, which exposed the inner workings of—and multiple harms caused by—the world’s largest social network.

“The Social Network Part II” is in development with Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser producing. The film currently has no cast.

Released in 2010 by Sony Pictures, “The Social Network” was both a hit with audiences and critics after earning $226 million globally. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the film won three, including Sorkin winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

In her review of the film, The Wrap’s Leah Rozen wrote: “In the same way that “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Taxi Driver” and “The Godfather” were all provocative films, so is “Social Network.” Like those earlier movies (but without the torrent of bullets and actual blood), it raises questions about who’s good, what’s right and the definition of success in America.”

