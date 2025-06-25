Kim Kardashian Sets Live-Action ‘Bratz’ Movie at Amazon MGM, Eyes Villain Role

The “American Horror Story: Delicate” and “All’s Fair” actress will produce alongside Picturestart and MGA Entertainment

JD Knapp
Kim Kardashian, Bratz
Kim Kardashian, Bratz (Mario Tama/Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian is in development on a live-action Bratz film with Amazon MGM Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Plus, the “American Horror Story: Delicate” and “All’s Fair” actress is eyeing to star as the movie’s villain.

Kardashian is producing alongside Erik Feig and Julia Hammer for Picturestart and Jason Larian and Jasmin Larian for MGA Entertainment, with MGA’s Isaac Larian as executive producer.

Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick from “The Plague” are writing the script, though the logline is being kept under wraps. Outside of the Bratz universe, the pair is also working on Polinger’s “Masque of the Red Death” and McKendrick’s “Fangs,” with both producing on each other’s projects.

However, this will not be the first live-action Bratz movie. Lionsgate infamously made “Bratz: The Movie” in 2007 with Logan Browning, Janel Parrish, Nathalia Ramos, Skyler Shaye and Chelsea Staub.

Kardashian and MGA Entertainment are represented by WME, while Polinger is represented by Anonymous Content and UTA and McKendrick is represented by 42 and CAA.

masters-of-the-universe-2026-nicholas-galitizine
Read Next
'Masters of the Universe': Nicholas Galitzine Has the Power in First Look at He-Man | Photo

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments