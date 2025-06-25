Kim Kardashian Sets Live-Action ‘Bratz’ Movie at Amazon MGM, Eyes Villain Role

Kim Kardashian is in development on a live-action Bratz film with Amazon MGM Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Plus, the “American Horror Story: Delicate” and “All’s Fair” actress is eyeing to star as the movie’s villain.

Kardashian is producing alongside Erik Feig and Julia Hammer for Picturestart and Jason Larian and Jasmin Larian for MGA Entertainment, with MGA’s Isaac Larian as executive producer.

Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick from “The Plague” are writing the script, though the logline is being kept under wraps. Outside of the Bratz universe, the pair is also working on Polinger’s “Masque of the Red Death” and McKendrick’s “Fangs,” with both producing on each other’s projects.

However, this will not be the first live-action Bratz movie. Lionsgate infamously made “Bratz: The Movie” in 2007 with Logan Browning, Janel Parrish, Nathalia Ramos, Skyler Shaye and Chelsea Staub.

Kardashian and MGA Entertainment are represented by WME, while Polinger is represented by Anonymous Content and UTA and McKendrick is represented by 42 and CAA.