‘Masters of the Universe’: Nicholas Galitzine Has the Power in First Look at He-Man | Photo

Production on the new “Masters of the Universe” movie has wrapped, and to mark the occasion, star Nicholas Galitzine (“The Idea of You”) offered up a first look at him in costume as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, who must battle the evil Skeletor in this adaptation of the Mattel toy franchise.

Travis Knight, the CEO of Laika and director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings” and 2018’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee,” directed the new “Masters of the Universe” movie from a screenplay by Chris Butler.

“Well, that’s a wrap on ‘Masters of the Universe.’ It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man,” Galitzine posted on Instagram. “It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

Jared Leto fills the Skeletor role in the movie, while the rest of the cast includes Camila Mendes (“Teela”), Morena Baccarin (“The Sorceress”), Alison Brie (“Evil-Lyn”), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (“Malcolm/Fisto”), Idris Elba (“Duncan/Man-at-Arms”), Sam C. Wilson (“Trap Jaw”), Hafthor Bjornsson (“Goat Man”), Kojo Attah (“Tri-Klops”), James Purefoy (“King Randor”) and Charlotte Riley (“Queen Marlena”).

“Masters of the Universe” will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026 before it streams on Prime Video and is produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.

Mattel introduced the world to He-Man in 1982 with the launch of a toy line (dubbed Masters of the Universe) and the debut of the animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, a man who looked just like He-Man, but was missing the hero’s tanned skin.

The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985, the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series, “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987, both series had ended and the most famous iteration, the live-action film “Masters of the Universe,” was released. Dolph Lundgren filled the role of He-Man and Frank Langella played Skeletor in the Cannon Films release.

Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018 and 2021, as was “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” on Netflix.

“Masters of the Universe” is one of several bets on ’80s IP for Amazon MGM Studios, which also includes a “Voltron” movie and a new “Highlander” film starring Henry Cavill.