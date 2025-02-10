Morena Baccarin and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson Join Amazon and Mattel’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie

Morena Baccarin and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson have been cast in the upcoming live-action feature film “Masters of the Universe,” based on the iconic Mattel franchise, Amazon MGM and Mattel announced on Monday.

Baccarin is playing the Sorceress and Jóhannesson is playing Fisto. Both actors would star alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the role of He-Man, Camila Mendes, who is playing Teela, Alison Brie as “Evil-Lyn,” and Idris Elba (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), which TheWrap first exclusively reported.

Travis Knight is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler (initial draft written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee). Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. The movie will be produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.

Mattel introduced the world to He-Man in 1982 with the launch of a toy line (dubbed Masters of the Universe) and the debut of the animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, a man who looked just like He-Man, but was missing the hero’s tanned skin.

The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985, the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series, “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987, both series had ended. Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018 and 2021, as was “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” on Netflix.

Most recently, Baccarin can be seen starring in the sci-fi thriller “Elevation” and in Edward Burns’ film “Millers in Marriage.” Additional film credits include “Deadpool,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Fast Charlie,” “The Good House,” and “Ode to Joy.” Up next, she is set to star in “The Wrecking Crew” opposite Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa for Amazon MGM Studios. Baccarin is repped by UTA, Seven Summits Pictures and Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Jóhannesson’s next role is as “Copperhead” in Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World.” Additional film credits include Paramount‘s “Infinite,” the indie feature ‘Zone 414,” Albert Hughes’ “Alpha,” and Sony’s “Bloodshot.” Jóhannesson is repped by Independent, Crimson Media and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP.

Deadline first reported the news.