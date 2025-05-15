Why ‘Highlander’ Left Lionsgate for Amazon as the Studio Bets Big on ’80s IP 

Available to WrapPRO members

New “Masters of the Universe” and “Voltron” are also in the works as Prime Video’s “Dad TV” gains traction with Gen Xers hungry for 40-year-old franchises

and
Voltron Highland He Man Split
"Voltron," "Highlander" and "Masters of the Universe" (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

Chad Stalhelski, the erstwhile stunt coordinator-turned-director who transformed “John Wick” from a potential direct-to-video action movie into one of the most inventive, visually ravishing franchises in modern cinema, was ready for a change.

He had made four films in the Keanu Reeves-starring series, with the fourth film grossing almost $450 million worldwide. More importantly, he had created an entirely new universe for Lionsgate and producers Thunder Road that now included streaming series, big screen spinoffs and an upcoming animated prequel. Stahelski would still oversee these projects, but he hankered for something different. He wanted to reinvent a classic from his childhood, the 1986 fantasy film “Highlander,” in a way that only he could – his version would be bold, brutal and 100% his.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

Comments