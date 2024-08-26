The Forgotten Generation: Why Entertainment Execs Shouldn’t Overlook Gen X in the Streaming Evolution | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

Gen X is proving to be a formidable force in the streaming market, particularly when it comes to FAST and AVOD

generation-x-man-and-woman
Gen X are becoming a formidable force in the streaming market. (Getty Images)

Generation X, often referred to as the “forgotten generation,” has long flown under the radar of marketers and entertainment executives. Born between 1965 and 1980, this cohort is sandwiched between the much-talked-about Baby Boomers and Millennials, often eclipsed in discussions about consumer habits and media consumption. However, as they approach retirement age, Gen X is proving to be a formidable force in the streaming market — a force that savvy entertainment executives cannot afford to ignore.

The power of Gen X in streaming

It might come as a surprise to some that Americans aged 50 and older, which includes a significant portion of Gen X, now account for over 40% of streaming watch time as of mid-2024, according to Nielsen.

Jerry Inman

Jerry Inman, Chief Marketing Officer of Whip Media is a marketing innovator and global brand builder with a passion for entertainment technology.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.