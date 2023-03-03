Aaron Taylor-Johnson Boards Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ at Focus

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined the cast of Robert Eggers’ re-imagining of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic “Nosferatu,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Focus Features is now behind the project, with Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus producing. Reports suggest Lily-Rose Depp will play the role originally earmarked for Anya Taylor-Joy, with scream king Bill Skarsgård playing the ancient vampire (this was the role last imagined for Harry Styles).

Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe round out the rest of the cast.

“Nosferatu” has been on Eggers’ docket since right after his debut feature, 2015’s “The Witch,” which remains one of the most acclaimed horror outings in recent years. The remake stalled from there, but Eggers did return to the project after completing work on 2019’s “The Lighthouse.” Apparently that version, for Studio 8, came incredibly close to production, with sets being built and members of the crew already relocating fora filming. When Styles dropped out, the project was abruptly canceled and Eggers shifted his focus to “The Northman,” his Viking epic that starred Bill’s brother, Alexander Skarsgård (which was also produced by Focus Features).

Focus is distributing domestically while Universal Pictures is handling international.

Taylor-Johnson will next be seen in “Kraven the Hunter” at Sony while he also just recently wrapped “The Fall Guy” at Universal. He is repped by by WME, Brillstein Partners and Sloane, Weber.

