‘Trial of the Chicago 7,’ ‘One Night in Miami’ Lead AARP’s Movies for Grownups Nominations

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “One Night in Miami,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Minari” are among the top nominees from AARP The Magazine’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which were announced on Monday.

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” led all films with six nominations in the 15 film categories, followed by Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” and George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” with five. But of those films, only “Chicago 7” and “One Night” were nominated in the top category, Best Movie for Grownups, along with “Minari,” “Nomadland” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The six nominations for “Da 5 Bloods” included best director for Lee, best actor for Delroy Lindo, best supporting actor for Clark Peters and best ensemble.

Other films that were conspicuously missing from the Best Movie category included David Fincher’s “Mank,” Florian Zeller’s “The Father” and Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” all of which were nominated in other categories.

For the first time, the awards added categories for TV and streaming programs, with the nominees including “Perry Mason,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” “Small Axe,” “Unorthodox” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Winners will be announced on March 4, with the awards ceremony taking place on March 28. The show will be hosted by Hoda Kotb and will be broadcast on PBS’s “Great Performances” program.

The nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sophia Loren, “The Life Ahead”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Robin Wright, “Land”

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, “The Dig”

Tom Hanks, “News of the World”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Best Supporting Actress

Candice Bergen, “Let Them All Talk”

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Supporting Actor

Demián Bichir, “Land”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Clarke Peters, “Da 5 Bloods”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Mark Rylance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Daniels, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

George C. Wolfe, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Intergenerational

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Minari”

“On the Rocks”

“The Father”

“The Life Ahead”

Best Buddy Picture

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Let Them All Talk”

“Standing Up, Falling Down”

Best Screenwriter

Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods”

Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies, “News of the World”

Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Time Capsule

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Grownup Love Story

“Emma.”

“Ordinary Love”

“Supernova”

“Wild Mountain Thyme”

“Working Man”

Best Documentary

“A Secret Love”

“Crip Camp”

“Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round,” Denmark

“Bacurau,” Brazil

“Collective,” Romania

“The Life Ahead,” Italy

“The Weasels’ Tale,” Argentina

Best Series

“Perry Mason”

“Succession”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Crown”

“This Is Us”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“Mrs. America”

“Small Axe”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Best Actress, TV/Streaming

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor, TV/Streaming

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”