‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Films Season 5 Episode at Live Phillies Baseball Game

Prepare yourselves, Philadelphia residents — the “Abbott Elementary” team has a new crossover planned with another iconic Philadelphia franchise.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson teased at San Diego Comic-Con in July that the ABC sitcom would be shooting a new episode at a live event that would make Philly sports fans “very happy.” A month later, ABC has confirmed that an episode of the series was shot during the Philadelphia Phillies’ dominant 19-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park stadium in Philadelphia.

After the game, the Phillies and the “Abbott Elementary” Instagram accounts shared a photo of Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, Janelle James, Matthew Law and Sheryl Lee Ralph posing with Phillies mascot the Phillie Phanatic.

“As big fans of the series, MLB Studios initiated outreach to Warner Brothers and subsequently the Phillies to get the shooting process started,” MLB Studios said in a Friday statement. “Collaboration between MLB Studios, the Phillies and the show commenced to shoot a bottle episode on-location at a Phillies game, with a goal of ensuring authenticity and access to the field.”

The sitcom’s Phillies episode will air as part of the forthcoming fifth season of “Abbott Elementary,” which is set to premiere Wednesday, Oct. 1, on ABC.

This is, notably, not the first time that the Philadelphia-set hit show has paid homage to the city’s iconic sports franchises. The series has previously featured cameos from beloved athletes like Jason Kelce and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. In its second season, the ABC comedy also prominently featured Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot.

“Abbott Elementary” is, of course, coming off an entirely different but no less Philly-centric two-part crossover with the cast of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” earlier this year as well.

The first half of that crossover, in which the core “Always Sunny” cast arrives at Abbott Elementary as a group of unlikely volunteers, aired on ABC in January. The second half of the crossover aired on FX six months later and served as the “Always Sunny” Season 17 premiere.