‘Abbott Elementary’: Janine and Melissa Prep for the Science Fair | Exclusive Video

“Abbott Elementary” is headed to the science fair.

In an exclusive video of Wednesday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Quinta Brunson’s Janine and Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa guide their classes through the first steps of the science fair, beginning with selecting an idea.

“I’m gonna make a volcano,” one of Janine’s students tells her, to which Janine responds, “that sounds like a blast,” which gets a less than-enthusiastic response from her student.

Other ideas include finding which potato makes the brightest light, a water filtration project and a social experiment — which the student warns could be compromised if she says anything more “at this juncture.”

“As long as you don’t besmirch my name, go off,” Melissa replied to the social experiment.

When one of Janine’s students says he wants to burn things with a Bunsen burner to prove its fun to burn things, Janine doesn’t bat an eye, saying it’s fine as long as his permission slip is signed.

Melissa beats him to it, however, as she roasts a marsh-mellow over the Bunsen burner.

The official logline for Wednesday night’s episode is as follows: “While supervising the kids making their science fair projects, the teachers’ competitive sides come out.”

The episode also marks the directorial debut of Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory.

With just 14 of the 22 episodes in Season 4 having already aired, there seems to be a twist incoming, with the “Abbott Elementary” showrunners teasing there will be a “large, giant plot twist happening late in the season that is going to definitely be a shocker.”

“I think we’ve set everything up for it, so I think when it happens, it’ll feel earned, I hope, and interesting,” co-showrunner Justin Halpern told TheWrap in January. “It’s one of the things that we’ve done in terms of long-arc storytelling that I’m most excited for.”

“Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT and streams the next day on Hulu.