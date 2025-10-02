‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

It’s back to school for the teachers of “Abbott Elementary” as the sitcom returns for Season 5 this fall.

All your favorite teachers are back, including Quinta Brunso as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

While this season won’t include a crossover with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Season 5 will bring viewers to the Philadelphia Phillies, among other non-school locations.

When does “Abbott Elementary” Season 5 premiere?

The new season of the ABC sitcom debuts Wednesday, Oct. 1.

When do new episodes of “Abbott Elementary” Season 5 premiere?

Episodes drop Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC after “Shifting Gears” and before “The Golden Bachelor.”

Where is “Abbott Elementary” streaming?

New episodes stream on Hulu the day after their ABC debut.

“Abbott Elementary” Season 5 Episode Schedule: